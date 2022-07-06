Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, has released more details on the alleged election rigging plans made by Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Speaking in Ruiru, Kiambu County, while accompanying former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for a series of Azimio campaigns, Junet claimed that Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission boss, Wafula Chebukati met Wetangula in Karen where they planned on how to rig the August election in favour of Deputy President William Ruto.

Junet said Ruto and Chebukati tasked Wetangula with meeting the directors of the Greece-based firm that is printing ballot papers to add more papers that will be marked in favour of Ruto and his close allies.

Junet said that ballot papers are key elements in every electoral system and Wetangula and Chebukati should clear the air on the matter.

“In your plan, you wanted to use ballots marked in Uganda before they’re transported through the Ugandan border. We know every plan that you had, including the meeting you had with Chebukati in Karen,” Junet said.

“Come out clearly and tell Kenyans the position of that matter. Ballot papers are key instruments in the electoral process.

“We know what you did in 2017 and we don’t want elections to be disqualified again,” Junet added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.