Thursday, 28 July 2022 – Highland Park shooter, Robert ‘Bobby’ Crimo has been indicted on 117 counts, including first-degree murder, for shooting seven people dead and injuring more than 40 earlier this month.

The 21-year-old – who gunned down his victims during a Fourth of July parade in Illinois – was charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, which includes three counts of first-degree for each deceased victim.

Illinois State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a statement today: ‘I want to thank law enforcement and the prosecutors who presented evidence to the grand jury today.

‘Our investigation continues, and our victim specialists are working around the clock to support all those affected by this crime that led to 117 felony counts being filed today.’

Crimo is also charged with 48 counts of attempted murder – as well as being charged with 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each victim who was struck by a bullet. He is expected to appear in court on August 3.

Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured in the July 4th attack after Crimo opened fire at 10.14am from a roof and took aim at paradegoers.

Crimo used a rifle ‘similar to an AR-15’ to spray more than 70 rounds from atop a commercial building into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park, an affluent community of about 30,000 on the Lake Michigan shore, police said.

It was later revealed that Crimo had dressed as a woman to carry out the deadly Independence Day attack and was able to flee in the crowd because of the disguise. He was later arrested during a traffic stop hours after the shooting.

The 21-year-old owned multiple weapons, including two rifles – one that was used in the attack and another that was found in his vehicle when he was arrested at 6.30pm the same night.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said after Crimo’s court appearance earlier this month: ‘His motivation isn’t necessarily clear, I don’t want to go into specifically what he told investigators, however he had some type of affinity towards the number 4 and 7, and inverse 7 and 4.’