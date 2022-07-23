Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 23 July 2022 – An upcoming Kenyan content creator who calls herself IssaLuoGirl on Instagram is trending on telegram after a video of her having sex with a married man leaked.

She has reportedly turned her apartment into a brothel where she hosts married men for paid sex.

The well-endowed Luo damsel has a big booty which she loves flaunting online.

See her juicy photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.