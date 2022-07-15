Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 15 July 2022 -Jua Cali’s wife Lily Asigo has sparked reactions on social media after she advised women to at least have sex four times a week.

According to Asigo, women who are having difficulties enjoying sex with their husbands are haunted by evil spirits and need deliverance.

“Ladies, if you are not enjoying sex, you have a bad spirit, you need deliverance. If your guy is not making love to you at least 4 times a week, you both need deliverance unless mko 99 years old,” she wrote.

The newly born again mother of three further claimed that fasting is a major sexual boost, adding that saved people have more meaningful sex.

“Utamu ya hiyo something huongezeka sana after fasting unaskia unachizi. Saved people have more meaningful enjoyable sex,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.