Friday, July 15, 2022 – Cherangany Member of Parliament Joshua Kutuny’s re-election in August is like milking a bull if an opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa is anything to go by.

According to the polls, Kutuny came a distant fourth with only 9.6 percent support of the Cherangany constituency electorate.

The rebellious lawmaker who is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s point man in North Rift could be succeeded by Wesley Korir of the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party.

According to the poll, Korir is the most popular candidate with a rating of 35.6 percent.

Ford Kenya candidate Lawyer Benson Milimo comes second with a popularity rating of 32.2 percent.

Democratic Action party candidate Patrick Simiyu is third at 20.1 percent. John Njuguna closes at 1.8 percent while the undecided stand at 0.7 percent.

Here is the graphical representation of the Cherangany poll according to Mizani Africa.

