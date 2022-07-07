Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has exposed Deputy President William Ruto’s secret about Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an Azimio rally yesterday, Joho revealed why Ruto keeps referring to his competitor, Raila Odinga, as Bwana Kitendwaili.

According to the ODM Governor, Ruto had no other way of insulting Raila, that’s why he resorted to calling him Mr. Kitendawili, thinking that he is insulting him while in real sense he is not.

The governor further claimed that the second in command did not know the value of the Swahili language.

“William Ruto anaita baba (Raila) uke mzee wa kitendawili. Na nitawaambia ni kwa sababu gani leo. Ni kwa sababu kwanza hajui hajui thamani ya ya lugha ya kitaifa. Jambo la pili ni kwamba hana namna ya kutukana Raila,” Joho stated.

Joho claimed that the former Prime Minister had not previously been linked to any allegations of scandalous deals and therefore the DP did not have a reason to insult him.

“Mumesikia tuhumu ya Raila Odinga kuua mtu ata siku moja? Mumesikia tuhuma ya Raila Odinga kuiba shamba la mtu? Mmesikia tuhuma ya Raila Odinga kuwa mfisadi?” Joho posed as the crowd cheered on.

He further poked holes into the DP’s agenda in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, saying that he had been in office for the last 10 years and that was enough for him to implement his agenda.

“William Ruto amekuwa naibu wa rais kwa miaka kumi. Hata kama alikuwa anataka kusema alete wheelbarrow, mbona hakuleta hiyo miak yote?” he posed.

The DP had often referred to Raila as ‘mzee wa kitendawili’ during his campaign tours while popularizing his candidature for the presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.