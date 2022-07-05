Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – A new opinion poll conducted by one of the local dallies has shown that the Azimio candidate in the Nairobi gubernatorial race, Polycarp Igathe, has no chance of winning the seat in August.

The poll conducted by Radio Africa showed that if elections are called today, Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate, Johnson Sakaja, will win the seat with a landslide.

The poll showed that Sakaja, who is the incumbent Nairobi Senator, will win the seat with 57 percent while Igathe came a distant second with 34 percent. Other candidates shared the remaining7 percent, with undecided remaining at 2 percent.

The poll had a sample size of 500 people, and it was carried out on July 1 by the Radio Africa Group utilizing the CATI (Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviewing) in 17 constituencies throughout the city of Nairobi.

The poll comes three days before the High Court makes a ruling on whether Sakaja will be on the ballot in August over the fake degree Saga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.