Friday, 29 July 2022 – Hollywood actor, Johnny Depp has made about £3m in just a few hours through sale of his debut art work collection.

Hours after announcing the sale of his artworks on Instagram on Thursday, July 28, Depp sold 780 pieces through Castle Fine Art’s 37 galleries, including in London’s Covent Garden.

The ‘Friends And Heroes’ collection depicts people who have inspired him, including Rolling Stone’s Keith Richards and Hollywood actress Elizabeth Taylor.

The actor said he used his art, which also depicted actor Al Pacino and folk legend Bob Dylan, to “reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire”.

“I’ve always used art to express my feelings,” the 59-year-old actor fresh from winning a defamation court case against his ex-wife Amber Heard said.

“My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”

Framed individual images sold for £3,950 and the complete portfolio of four images sold for £14,950 each.

Depp’s post on Instagram, captioned only “NOW AT #CASTLEFINEART”, prompted a rush of traffic to the gallery’s website causing it to crash.

In a press release, the gallery described the actor’s work as existing “at the intersection of pop art and street art” and as “pop art with feeling”.

Earlier this month, Depp sold a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), called Never Fear Truth, which also depicted his close friends and heroes, raising nearly £660,000 ($800,000) for charity.