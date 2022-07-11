Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 11, 2022 – Johnny Depp appeared to slam his ex-wife Amber Heard on two scathing new songs on his forthcoming album with Jeff Beck.

In a review of the record, slated to be released on July 15, by The Sunday Times, the 59-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor sings: ‘I think you’ve said enough for one motherf***ing night.’

Another track features him describing a former partner as ‘sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch’ before he croons: ‘If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.’

After his massive victory in his defamation trial against the Aquaman star, 36, last month, Depp confirmed he has teamed up with the legendary guitarist to record a 13-track collection.

The project, titled 18, includes two new Depp originals and an eclectic mix of cover songs ranging from such iconic artists as the Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye and John Lennon to alternative rockers such as Killing Joke and The Velvet Underground.

‘When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again so that just became the album title too,’ Beck, 77, said in a statement about the album, as reported by Billboard.