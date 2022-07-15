Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their second child together.

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” representatives for both stars told PEOPLE.

The Game of Thrones actress, 26, confirmed that she and her husband, 32, were expecting their second child together in an interview with Elle UK published in early May.

“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” Turner told the publication. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

The couple welcomed their first baby together, daughter Willa, in July 2020.