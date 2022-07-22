Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 July 2022 – Singer, Jhené Aiko, has shared an intimate glimpse of her baby bump.

In a joint photo with boyfriend Big Sean shared to Instagram on Friday morning, July 22, Aiko is seen standing nude next to her man in a cosmic-inspired glowing environment.

Rapper, Big Sean, commented on the post, writing “Thankful for my family.”

The photo comes days after Jhené posted a different photo of herself mostly nude and sporting her ever-growing baby bump.

See