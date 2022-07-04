Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – Celebrity couple, Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are expecting their first child together.

TMZ captured photos of the longtime couple out in Beverly Hills on Saturday, July 2, with Aiko’s baby bump on full display.

Details about how far along Aiko is in her pregnancy is not known yet, as the couple are yet to acknowledge the happy news.

Rumors of the pregnancy first began in June when a fan tweeted, “I jus saw Jhene Aiko and Big Sean at Whole Foods and she’s very pregnant [eyes emoji] iktr Sean.”

Jhené is already a mother to13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, from a previous relationship with singer O’Ryan (brother of B2K member, Omarion). This will mark the first child for Sean.

The couple have not publicly revealed their due date or their child’s gender.