Saturday, July 2, 2022 – Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni, has reacted to claims by Deputy President William Ruto that he will prosecute President Uhuru Kenyatta once he forms the government in August.

Ruto, who spoke on Thursday, when he launched his manifesto, said he will end state capture and establish a commission to look into ills committed by Uhuru’s government.

The move had consequently been interpreted to mean that Uhuru could face the law in the event he is found to have misused his power.

Speaking on Saturday, Kioni who is also Jubilee Party Secretary-General, warned about what will happen in the event Uhuru is arrested.

Kioni said the move could destabilize the peace of the country and even plunge the country into chaos.

According to Kioni, this would mean that DP Ruto is a dictator who would not abide by the constitution but rather make his own laws.

“This clearly shows that they (Kenya Kwanza) are vindictive and will continue the state of political witch hunt which they have been crying foul about”, Kioni stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.