Sunday, 31 July 2022 – Jennifer Lopez’s first husband, Ojani Noa has expressed his doubt over the singer’s marriage to Ben Affleck

With three failed marriages behind her already, Ojani Noa, 48, claims his ex-wife “loves being in love” but loses interest after the passion in her marriages fizzle.

In addition to being married four times, Lopez, 53, has been engaged six times.

Noa congratulated the couple but said her recent nuptials with Ben Affleck brought back old memories.

‘I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last,’ Ojani told Daily Mail. ‘Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together for ever.’

‘We were together romantically for two years but friends for nearly a decade,’ he says, sitting in the lobby of a Miami hotel a 45-minute drive from the home in South Miami he shares with his two dogs.

‘There were many times I felt like Mr Cinderella,’ he admits. ‘She was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen. In the beginning, I had no idea who she was.

‘We fell in love when she was already famous. But during our marriage she became a megastar. For years it was too painful to talk about. I wanted to lie low and live my life. But when I saw she got married to Ben, who is a good guy, the feelings came flooding back.’

He adds: ‘There has been so much written about Jen and I, especially in the past couple of weeks, most of it wrong. I want people to know the real story.’

Ojani, now a personal trainer, met J Lo in 1996 when she walked into Gloria Estefan’s Cuban restaurant on Miami’s famous Ocean Drive. Then 22, he had arrived in the US illegally seven years earlier after making 90-mile journey from Cuba to Florida with six friends on a 6ft long inflatable boat. ‘It was a miracle we survived the crossing,’ he says.

J-Lo and Ojani split in 1998 and the singer went on to publicly date P. Diddy shortly after their divorce was finalised. Ojani received a reported $50,000 in the settlement and the couple remained close.

She went on to marry Cris Judd in 2001 and Latin music star Marc Anthony three years later.

J-Lo and Ben Affleck, were previously engaged in the early 2000s – tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas wedding earlier this month.