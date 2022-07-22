Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 July 2022 – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have jetted off on a romantic honeymoon to Paris, after their wedding in Las Vegas last week.

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas on Saturday night, after obtaining a marriage license from Clark County, Nevada.

The smitten newlyweds were later spotted holding hands outside Le Matignon Restaurant where they surprised dinner guests when they sat down for a meal.

J. Lo stunned in a vibrant red maxi-dress while Affleck sported a suit and tan tie, photos of the dinner date show.

Earlier in the day, they were seen wearing more informal get-ups as they discovered the Parisian landscape.

Bennifer rekindled their romance in 2021,17 years after they called off their original engagement in 2004.

The couple got engaged for a second time earlier this year. J-Lo has been married three times in the past.

Jennifer was married to her first husband, actor Ojani Noa, from 1997-1998, before she moved on with choreographer Cris Judd, who she was married to from 2001-2003.

The Bronx native went on to marry singer Marc Anthony in 2004, and the pair welcomed twins Max and Emme – who are now 13-years-old.

Jennifer and Marc divorced in 2014, but are still on good terms. Prior to rekindling her romance with Ben, J-Lo was engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

Ben was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner. The Hollywood stars, who tied the knot in 2005 and separated in 2015, share three kids together – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.