Sunday, July 3, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s threat to jail President Uhuru Kenyatta if he wins the August presidential contest has not gone down well with many Kenyans, especially Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

This is after he warned Ruto against his nefarious plot, saying the country will burn if he dares take Uhuru to jail.

Through his Spokesperson Professor Makau Mutua, Raila told the DP to climb down from his high horse or else there would be serious consequences.

In a statement on his Twitter page, Mutua said it’s wrong for Ruto to pledge to investigate, prosecute and jail his predecessor.

According to the former US-based lawyer, such plans are a recipe for chaos/existential threat to the state. He added that such is a bad policy in the African continent where democratic institutions are fragile.

“It’s BAD public policy in democracies for presidential candidates to pledge to investigate, prosecute — and jail — predecessors. It’s especially BAD policy in Africa where democratic institutions are extremely FRAGILE. It’s a recipe for CHAOS/existential threat to the state,” read Mutua’s Tweet

During the launch of the Kenya Kwanza manifesto, Ruto vowed to form a judicial team to investigate the actions and policies of government officers (Uhuru and allies) if he wins the August 9 election.

In an indirect reference to Uhuru, Ruto said if Kenya Kwanza wins next month, they will form an inquiry into state capture and a tribunal on enforced disappearances and violation of human rights.

“Within 30 days, we shall establish a quasi-judicial public inquiry to look at the extent of cronyism and state capture in the nation and make recommendations,” Ruto said.

Ruto’s comments were echoed by his ally and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who claimed that the state capture has strangled Kenya’s economy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.