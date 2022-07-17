Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 17, 2022 – Renowned media personality Janet Mbugua has officially filed for divorce from her ex-husband Eddie Ndichu.

Janet has cited several reasons why her publicized marriage with Eddie crumbled.

Besides accusing him of physical assault, she told the court that he denied her conjugal rights.

Eddie Ndichu is a well-known womanizer with an appetite for slay queens.

He was cheating on Janet with multiple women when they were married.

She once caught him red-handed having sex with a University lady at their matrimonial bed in Runda.

We understand that before they divorced, they used to sleep in different rooms.

Janet walked out of her marriage last year after things got out of hand.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.