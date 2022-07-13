Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail with corrections officer Vicky White, has been indicted for felony murder in connection to her death, according to Lauderdale County Circuit Court documents.

The high-profile escape ended on May 9 after an 11-day manhunt, with authorities apprehending the two in Indiana. Vicky White, 56, died later that day from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, with an autopsy confirming the manner of death as suicide, officials said.

A grand jury has now indicted Casey White, 38, on felony murder for allegedly causing her death, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Tuesday, July 12.

Investigators believe Casey White and corrections official Vicky White, who aren’t related, met at the Lauderdale County jail and developed a clandestine romantic relationship before plotting their April getaway, CNN has reported.

The indictment, which was handed down in June, “alleges that during the course of and in furtherance of committing Escape in the First Degree, White caused the death of Vicky White, who died from a gunshot to the head,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Casey White was served an arrest warrant on Monday at the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County, Alabama, the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office said.

Attorneys for Casey White said he plans to enter a plea of not guilty at his arraignment. They said they also plan to file a motion to obtain a copy of Vicky White’s autopsy from the state.

“After receiving the results of the autopsy, the defense team will file additional motions stating the relief sought,” his attorneys — who include Marcus Helstowski, Mark McDaniel, Robert Tuten, Nick Lough and Nick Heatherly — said in a statement.

Casey White had been in the Lauderdale County Jail awaiting trial for capital murder when he and Vicky White, a corrections officer at the jail, fled in her patrol car on April 29, authorities said.

Authorities said they believe Vicky White willingly participated in the escape, which took place on her last day before retirement.

The two were spotted at an Evansville, Indiana, hotel on May 9. They led police on a car chase for several minutes in a Cadillac they purchased in Evansville before crashing in a ditch, authorities said.

Vicky White was hospitalized for injuries from the gunshot wound and died later that day.

“When we were taking Casey White into custody, upon his surrender he said, ‘Help my wife, she just shot herself,'” Commander Deputy U.S. Marshal Chad Hunt told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” in May, adding that there’s no evidence to show the two were married.

Casey White was charged with escape in the first degree following his capture.

He also faces a capital murder charge for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in 2015 and is currently serving a 75-year sentence at Donaldson Correctional Facility for a 2015 crime spree involving a home invasion, carjacking and a police chase.