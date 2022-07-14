Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 14 July 2022 – Monica Kimani’s murder case has been postponed after Jacque Maribe fell sick.

Judge Grace Nzioka postponed the trial to July 18, 2022, after Maribe’s defence lawyers said she could not attend the court proceedings because of an illness.

The court heard that she was hospitalized at Imenti Medical Centre and was being observed by the doctors.

The former Citizen TV journalist is reportedly traumatized after forensic evidence placed her at Monica Kimani’s murder scene.

The lead investigating officer of the murder incident, Chief Inspector Maxwell Otieno, presented to the court evidence that directly links Jacque Maribe to the brutal murder of the late businesswoman on September 19, 2018.

He tabled various pieces of exhibits in court in an attempt to link Jacque to the murder.

Monica was found dead at her house in Lamuria Gardens, Kilimani.

She had just arrived from Juba South Sudan, where she was doing business.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.