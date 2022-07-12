Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has hit back at Donald Trump days after the former U.S. President mocked the billionaire at a political rally and called him a ‘Bullshit artist.’

Writing on Twitter, Musk said, ‘I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.’

‘Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency,’ he added.

Musk’s jibe comes after Trump called the Tesla CEO “another bulls artist”. The spat began with Trump claiming that Musk voted for him. However, Musk has denied the claim, saying it is “not true”.

Earlier, Trump called Musk “another bull s artist” and reiterated that he voted for him.

“You know what he (Elon Musk) said the other day that he never voted for Republicans. You know he told me he voted for me. So he is another bull s artist,” he said at a Save America rally in Anchorage, Alaska.

The former US President also commented on the ongoing legal battle between Twitter and Musk. “Elon is not going to buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me…He has got himself in a mess,” Trump said.

Trump’s comment comes in the wake of an American billionaire’s decision to back off from the Twitter deal. Last week, Musk said he is terminating his USD 44 billion deal to buy Twitter citing multiple breaches of the purchase agreement, according to a letter sent by the billionaire Tesla chief’s team to Twitter.

Over the weekend, Twitter’s board chair Bret Taylor said the company will file a lawsuit against the American billionaire and entrepreneur to force him to buy the social media company on the agreed terms.

In April, Musk reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at USD 54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately USD 44 billion. However, Musk put the deal on hold in May to allow his team to review Twitter’s claim that less than 5 per cent of accounts on the platform are bots or spam before he eventually pulled out of the deal.