Saturday, 09 July 2022 – Popular vernacular presenter and Kiengei’s ex-wife, Keziah, has deleted her husband’s photos from her Facebook page- including their wedding photos, amid divorce rumours.

Word has it that Keziah has filed for divorce at Kiambu law courts after discovering that her husband George Kariuki, who is a divorcee, has secret affairs with multiple women.

George and Keziah walked down the aisle late last year in an invite-only wedding attended by friends and family.

She had been reportedly warned by close friends concerning George’s philandering behaviors but she chose to ignore the red flags.

George’s ex-wife dumped him over infidelity.

George raised eyebrows after he failed to attend Keziah’s star-studded gospel event held at Ruiru Stadium on 29th May this year.

Keziah’s ex-husband Mzee Kiengei attended the event and hugged her tightly before gifting her Ksh 100,000 in cash.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.