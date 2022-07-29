Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 July 2022 – An alleged audio conversation between Bishop Felix Okpara and the 16-year-old girl he allegedly raped for one year has been shared online.

39-year-old Bishop Felix Okpara Duruebube, pastor of Mercy House Church International, was remanded at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre last month by a Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The Pastor was arraigned on a two-count charge by the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

Reading the charge, the Chief Magistrate said Bishop Duruebube between the month of April 2021, to May 2022 had unlawfully and sexually abused a 16-year-old girl.

The magistrate also said sometime in the month of December 2021, at Mercy House Church International headquarters, the suspect unlawfully forced the minor to take an oath not to sleep with another man or tell anybody about the abuse; otherwise, she would run mad and die.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail by the Chief Magistrate, with two sureties in the like sum of 2 million. One of the sureties must be a bishop, while the second surety must be a relative with property within the Magisterial district.

He was remanded after he failed to meet up his bail conditions.

Now, a voice note purportedly detailing his conversation with the teenager has emerged.

In it, a voice is heard scolding the teenager for not bathing.

“If you don’t bathe, it will make your pussy to be smelling,” the voice said is heard scolding the girl.

The girl apologizes and promises to bathe and take care of her lady parts.

The girl then informs the older man that it appears “mama” is aware of what is going on between them and has warned that she will die if she continues.

Listen to the audio below.