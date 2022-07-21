Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has reacted after an opinion poll by Intel Research Solutions (IRS) put him ahead of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The poll, which was made public on Thursday, claimed Ruto will win the August 9th election with 50.5 percent, with Raila Odinga coming second with 44.2 percent of the total votes cast.

But reacting to the poll, Ruto, through his spokesman and Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) chief, Dennis Itumbi, rubbished the poll and urged Kenya Kwanza Alliance supporters to treat it with the contempt it deserves.

However, Itumbi insisted that DP Ruto will beat Raila Odinga by a big margin to become the fifth President of Kenya in August.

“Kenyan Opinion Polling, I repeat, is Statistical Nonsense! Even when they favour your candidate. @WilliamsRutowill win with a Big Margin!,” Itumbi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST