Thursday, July 28, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has found himself in a precarious situation after his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, was found guilty of corruption.

In a ruling delivered by Magistrate Esther Maina, the Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court ordered Gachagua to surrender Ksh202 million that had been frozen to the government.

The court found that the money that had been frozen by state agencies amounted to proceeds of corruption.

The court further ruled that the Mathira MP acquired the money from government agencies without supplying any goods or services.

Gachagua had been picked up at his Nyeri home by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on July 23, 2021 over money laundering claims.

He was then ferried to the DCI headquarters for questioning. The Mathira MP’s arrest came after he was linked to a Ksh12 billion unexplained payments made through 42 proxy companies.

Gachagua was charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, fraudulent acquisition of public property, money laundering and acquisition of proceeds of crime, and conflict of interest.

However, he was released on July 26 on a Ksh12 million cash bail and an alternative Ksh25 million bond after spending three days in police custody.

The lawmaker was also asked to surrender his passport and not to contact any of the witnesses.

The ruling comes even after Gachagua had bragged that if Ruto wins, he will unfreeze his money to build a big house where people can come and eat nyama choma.

