Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has hit back at his opponent over calls to be disqualified for distributing relief food in the county.

In a letter to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), a Senatorial candidate in the county accused the lawmaker of using public resources for his personal gain.

However, Moi dismissed the claims arguing that he will continue supporting those in need.

He also argued that he should not be victimised for using his knowledge and connections in getting jobs as well as relief food.

“They have written a letter to the IEBC seeking that I be disqualified from contesting so that they remain in the race. The letter came yesterday and they are claiming that I took government relief food to the people.”

“When I use my knowledge and connections and resources and get jobs and food for our people, why are they complaining yet all these belong to the people in Baringo?” Moi told the congregation.

The senator made the revelations in a series of rallies in Mogotio, Baringo County.

In his campaigns, Moi has been generous in his offers to the people including his promise to push for the issuance of title deeds to residents of the Mochongoi Settlement Scheme.

“My duty and responsibility are my people, you the people of Baringo and the people of Rift Valley to ensure whatever the outcome of the elections you must be okay. You have to be in safe hands.”

“You are in a critical position and have to be protected because of the title deeds issue. Since 2002 we have been together and I have stood firm with you and we have stayed together to date. You will get your deeds,” Moi stated.

He also promised to have more roads constructed within the county if he gets re-elected to the position.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.