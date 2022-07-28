Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 28, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is now coming face-to-face with the reality of the matter that he has only 11 days left to be in State House.

So vivid is the reality that Uhuru has started moving his personal belongings out of State House to his private residence.

According to reports, movers started packing his personal property from State House, Nairobi, and all other state lodges across the country.

The President has been a tenant at all state lodges for the last 10 years.

He moved into the residence after his predecessor, the late Mwai Kibaki, officially handed over power to him.

Uhuru will stay at State House until the swearing-in of the fifth president.

On Sunday, Uhuru hosted a farewell party at State House where he thanked the staff who had served him for 10 years.

His Deputy, William Ruto, is also in the process of moving out of his official residence at Karen which is also supposed to undergo renovation.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is also preparing for the swearing-in ceremony, which will be Uhuru’s last military parade.

Uhuru had earlier hinted that he will only hand over power to his handshake buddy Raila Odinga because Ruto can’t be trusted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.