Friday, July 29, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has warned his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, to stop attacking him.

Responding to Uhuru’s threats in Kapsabet, Nandi County today, the visibly furious Ruto savagely fired back at the president, telling him to focus on uniting Kenyans instead of threatening him and his family.

He accused the Head of State of sowing seeds of discord with less than 10 days to the August 9, polls.

“Nataka nimuombe rais wetu wa Kenya. Tafadhali rais, you should not be the source of threats in Kenya. Wacha Kutisha wakenya. Kazi yako ni kuhakikisha wakenya wote wakae pamoja.”

“Wacha kutuambia tutakujua wewe ni Rais, sisi ndo tulikuchagua na tulikuchagua uwe rais wa kenya. Wacha kututisha, sisi si watu wa kutishwa,” he stated.

He challenged the president to focus on his retirement and selling the Azimio candidate Raila Odinga.

“Namuambia rafiki yangu Uhuru Kenyatta, please, wakati ulikua unahitaji watu wa kusimama na wewe tulisimama na wewe to the last man. Huyo Kitendawili unatusukumia saa hizi ni jamaa amehangaisha Kenya na alikuhangaisha ata wewe,” he said.

“Nataka nikuambie, wacha kuniletea maneno, wewe sukuma candidate yako bwana kitendawili. Unaniongelea nini? Mr President, stop talking about me, talk about your candidate…Wachana na William Ruto. I supported you when you needed a man to support you.”

“If you do not want to support me, leave me alone. With a lot of respect Mr President be a decent Human being, Kuwa muungwana, kuwa na shukurani, sisi ndo tulikusaidia, wacha kujifanya. Sasa wewe umeanza kunithreaten ati sijui utanifanya nini, bora usiue watoto wangu. Mimi na wewe tafadhali tuheshimiane,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.