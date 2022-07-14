Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – With a few days remaining until the August 9th presidential election, fresh details have emerged over how President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to continue dominating in Kenya politics even after his retirement in August.

According to the constitution, Uhuru, who has served for two five-year terms, should retire in August and go to Ichaweri and let other leaders run the country.

However, going by the latest revelations, Uhuru and his family want to stick to power like estranged Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa is currently hiding in Maldives Island after Sri Lanka citizens stormed his statehouse in Colombo.

According to Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, Uhuru who is the Jubilee Party leader has secretly nominated his sister Kristina Pratt to the Senate.

Itumbi further stated that Uhuru has ordered the Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu not to reveal the name of individuals who have been nominated by the Jubilee Party.

Kristina Pratt is a 70-year-old granny.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.