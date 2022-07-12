Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has come to the defense of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) against Raila Odinga’s ultimatums.

Speaking during his tour in Turkana County, Ruto told off Raila, warning him to stop frustrating the electoral commission.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate went ahead to cite how Raila frustrated the previous electoral bodies in his quest for power.

“Stop frustrating IEBC. Focus on seeking votes you are not competing with IEBC. Come and meet us face to face. We will defeat you very early in the morning. We want you to respect independent commissions, you destroyed commissions before, you wanted to destroy the Judiciary through BBI,” Ruto stated.

According to Ruto, Raila has sensed defeat and as a result, has now resorted to finding excuses for his own political shortcomings.

He noted that Raila Odinga as a player in the August polls cannot be a referee again to issue conditions to the Chebukati-led commission.

Ruto has reiterated that IEBC should not take instructions from any candidate or be blackmailed to succumb to pressure from any politician warning that such politicians want to destroy the country.

Raila has demanded that IEBC use the electronic register alongside a manual register should the electronic system fail on the polling day.

“Manual register is a must at each polling station. It’s not negotiable,” Raila remarked during a campaign rally in Gatundu.

The former Prime Minister had also raised concerns about the company printing ballot papers in Greece, Inform Lykos.

He claimed that the firm was linked to one of the Kenya Kwanza Leaders Moses Wetangula.

However, Chebukati defended the commission against Raila’s accusations, saying the tender was above board.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.