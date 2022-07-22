Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 22, 2022 – Azimio Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, seems to be scared of a faceoff with his Kenya Kwanza Alliance counterpart, DP Ruto, during the presidential debate slated for next week, going by sentiments made by his foot soldier, Junet Mohamed on Friday.

Speaking during the Azimio rally at Kitale stadium in Trans Nzoia County, Junet who is also the Suna East Member of Parliament, set tough conditions that must be met by the Presidential Debate Secretariat before Raila Odinga can attend the presidential debate.

Junet said that three areas must be debated without which the ODM leader shall not attend the much-anticipated debate.

On a rather derogatory note, Junet said in the event the Presidential Debate Secretariat does not agree to their demands, the coalition shall dispatch Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino to debate the deputy president.

The presidential debate will be held next Tuesday.

The debate is organized jointly by the Media Owners of Kenya (MOK), Media Council of Kenya (MCK) and the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG).

