Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, on Sunday announced that he will skip the Presidential debate slated for today evening at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

The debate organizers had invited Raila, Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto, Agano party leader David Mwaure and Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof. George Luchiri Wajackoyah.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, Raila Odinga said he skipped the debate because he cannot share a podium with a man of questionable character like Ruto.

However, many Kenyans speculated that Raila, 77, skipped the debate because he cannot stand for two hours due to his advanced age.

But in an interview with one of the local TV stations on Tuesday, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna said Raila Odinga didn’t boycott the debate due to his advanced age.

Sifuna said Raila Odinga is as fit as a butcher’s dog since he goes to the gym every day to tone his body.

“It is quite unfortunate that our political opponent’s supporters, people younger than Raila, are mocking his decision about the debate based on his age or inability to stand. All of us have to grow old,” Sifuna said.

“This has nothing to do with Raila Odinga’s fitness. He goes to the gym every day. The issue is are we going to extract any value from this debate?” he posed.

Ruto is the only presidential candidate who has confirmed that he will attend the debate.

Wajackoyah has already pulled out of the debate and Mwaure is yet to confirm whether he will attend the much publicised forum.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.