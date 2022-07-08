Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 8, 2022 – Barely a day after the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to take Raila Odinga to Greece to witness the printing of ballot papers to make the old man happy, the commission’s Chairman Wafula Chebukati has heeded to Ruto’s request.

Chebukati agreed to fly Raila to Greece to witness the printing of presidential ballot papers.

In a statement yesterday, Chebukati said that the commission has arranged for political parties to travel to Greece to witness the printing of the ballot papers.

Chebukati said that Raila is free to visit Greece between July 15 and July 20, 2022, for inspection, during which the presidential ballot papers will be printed.

“Following the meeting with the presidential candidate on 29th June 2022, the Commission has arranged visitation to the printing factory in Greece for purposes of inspection of the printing and packaging of the ballot papers.”

“After the consultations with the printer, the Commission has established that all stakeholders can schedule a visit between 15th July 2022 and 20th July, during which time the presidential ballot papers will be printed and packaged for shipping to Kenya,” Chebukati said.

Raila had cast doubts over the process of printing the 2022 presidential ballot papers, and Ruto was worried that he might stop the elections, forcing him to plead with Chebukati to fly Baba to Greece.

The move has left Azimio worried and wondering whether the IEBC chair gets his orders from Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.