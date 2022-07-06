Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – It appears that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies are now praying that Deputy President William Ruto beats Azimio candidate Raila Odinga in the August presidential contest, going by the revelations of the Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe.
Speaking yesterday, Murathe expressed fear about what will happen if Ruto loses the August 9, polls.
In a comment that has since gone viral, Murathe said the DP is likely to reject the outcome of the August polls, a move he says will put the country in trouble.
“Ruto is someone who will die for power. I am very fearful of what will happen when the man is defeated. You cannot be sure that he will not concede,” he said.
However, come what may, the Jubilee leader said they are committed to ensuring the Mt Kenya region backs Raila for the presidency.
He noted that they have managed to neutralize the UDA party’s influence in the region.
“The issue we had was to first get rid of yellow fever in Mt Kenya. Now we are painting the country blue, Azimio. Our numbers are informed by research and intelligence. Raila has edged out the DP in Mt Kenya,” he added.
Murathe is one of the many vocal leaders in the country who have openly campaigned against the DP and called him all sorts of names.
He is among those who predicted the fallout of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto.
He is now backing ODM leader Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua for the presidency.
