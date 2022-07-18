Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



VACANCY: SELLER MANAGEMENT INTERN

LOCATION: NAIROBI

STARTING DATE:

IMMEDIATELY

Who are we?

Kilimall is Kenya’s largest online shopping mall. It was launched in July 2014 with the missionof becoming the No.1 E-commerce platform in Africa.

Kilimall serves a retail customer base that continues to grow exponentially, offering products that span various categories designed to ensure optimum levels of convenience and customersatisfaction with the retail process; order delivery-tracking, dedicated customer service support and many other premium services.

We invite you to be part of our team by submitting your application to the following role basesinNairobi.

SELLER MANAGEMENT INTERN

We are looking for outstanding candidates to apply for a vacant position in the capacity of SellerManagement Intern, in our Marketplace Department. As a Seller Management Intern, your rolerevolves around providing administrative support to the Marketplace Manager and categorymanagers by organising seller training, leading sellers’ participation in platformevents, assistingsellers in daily operations, monitoring daily order fulfillment rates, vetting of newsellers andproblem solving.

Duties & Responsibilities

1. Seller Training; ensure that sellers are familiar with and know how to navigate the Kilimall Seller Center.

a)Review seller applications and on-board new sellers to the platform.

b)Review, update and prepare seller training documents and other relevant training materials.

c)Schedule training sessions with sellers.

d)Publish seller announcements and execute Kilimall’s seller communication strategy.

2. Operations; Assist category managers to achieve the set platform targets. a) Guide sellers to actively participate in platform promotions, including price andstocknegotiations.

a) Monitor stores’ sales performance and identify opportunities for growth.

b) Daily follow up and monitoring of timely order fulfillment.

3. Problem solving; Take the lead in the improvement of seller experience on Kilimall platform.

a) Check the stores and related products, identify problems and guide sellers to solve them.

b) Maintain a good relationship between Kilimall and it’s sellers and solve any occurringproblems.

Required Skills and Competencies:

Bachelor’s degree in Communication, Marketing or Business Related course.

Rich product knowledge and familiar with industry information, especially on consumer electronics.

Takes initiative, has a strong sense of responsibility and can go the extra mile.

Excellent negotiations skills and a problem solver.

Ability to work under pressure.

Outstanding communication skills, both written and verbal.

Outstanding organizational skills.

How to Apply

Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements? Apply by sending an email with your CV and a convincing cover letter to recruitment@kilimall.com clearly stating the subject heading “SELLER MANAGEMENT INTERN” by 23rd July 2022.

Please state your current and expected remuneration in your CV. Due to the high volume of applications received, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.