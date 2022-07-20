Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, faced off with Martha Karua in the second part of the presidential running mate debate yesterday.

During the debate held at the Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA), Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua appeared to surprise many with his debating skills, especially considering his outrageous statements on the campaign trail.

The first-time MP’s debating skills saw him rank best in most random exit opinion polls conducted shortly after the debate.

Several opinion polls conducted hours later by mainstream media houses and Infotrak placed Gachagua much ahead of Karua, which was against the expectations of most Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party supporters.

For instance, Infotrak put up a poll questioning Kenyans who was their preferred choice among the four.

Out of the more 51,000 Kenyans polled, 61.8% of tweeps placed Gachagua ahead with Martha Karua trailing with a paltry 29.1%.

According to the provisional results, Justina Wamae of the Roots Party came in third and Ruth Mucheru of Agano Party closed the chapter with only 0.6%.

Both Justina and Ruth participated in the first part of the presidential running mate debate.

In what appeared that the Deep State had a hand in, the research company later pulled down the results.

This elicited sharp reactions from netizens especially those allied to Kenya Kwanza Alliance political formation.

“That Infotrak limited deleted these results from their handle goes to confirm their fake and vague Infotrak polls. Why get embarrassed with the reality that goes against what you have all along been parroting against Gachagua, and others. You can’t cage the truth for too long,” said Cofek Secretary General Stephen Muturo.

