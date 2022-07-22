Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 July 2022 – The Chief Minister of Indian Punjab Bhagwant Mann has been hospitalized after he drank “polluted water from a river to prove that water is clean”.

In a video, Mann can be seen scooping up a glass of water from a river and gulping it down amid cheers from supporters. The CM drank the water, which is usually polluted with sewage waste from neighboring towns and villages, without hesitation to prove that it was clean.

Professor of Peace and Conflict Research in India, Ashok Swain, shared the video of the politician scooping the water from the river and wrote

”Punjab Chief Minister openly drinks a glass of polluted water from a ‘holy river’ to prove that water is clean. Now admitted to hospital.”

Watch the video below…