Saturday, 09 July 2022 – A few days ago, Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, was accosted by irate members of the public after the chopper that was ferrying him to a campaign rally landed on an elderly woman’s wheat farm without notice.

The chopper, which belongs to the Deputy President, damaged part of the farm, prompting the resident to protest.

“Why are you landing on our farm? This is our land,’’ a man was heard questioning Gachagua and his team.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with the majority of Netizens wondering how Gachagua will behave if he becomes the second in command.

Watch the video.

