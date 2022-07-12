Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has said she is tired of being strong and wishes she could open herself up to another person.

“Can’t remember what it really feels like to open up and be so vulnerable with another person, tired of being so strong. I want to feel soft again. But the way the world is set up today.” she wrote on her Instastory on Monday morning, July 11.

