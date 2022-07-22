Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 July 2022 – A man accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Columbus girl who then traveled to Indiana for an abortion has been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury.

According to court records, 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes is facing two felony counts of rape.

Fuentes, of Guatemala, was arrested on July 12 following an investigation that began back on June 22.

A detective with the Columbus Division of Police testified during Fuentes’ initial arraignment that they received a report from Franklin County Children Services from a parent who said her daughter, who was 9 years old at the time, was raped and became pregnant.

The detective added that the victim underwent a medical abortion in Indianapolis on June 30. A document from the Indiana Department of Health says she was 10 at the time of the abortion.

According to police, the victim identified Fuentes as the person who raped her. Investigators questioned Fuentes at police headquarters where he confessed to raping the victim on at least two occasions.

The case drew national attention when an Indianapolis doctor said the child had to go to Indiana because Ohio banned abortions at the first detectable ‘fetal heartbeat’ after the United States Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in June.

President Joe Biden highlighted the girl’s case at the signing of an executive order aimed at protecting access to abortion.

A source connected to the investigation told 10TV that Fuentes is not in the country lawfully.

Fuentes is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $2 million bond.