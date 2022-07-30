Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 30 July 2022 – A 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew, who has been linked to numerous celebrities such as Chief Keef, Chris Brown, and Nick Cannon has revealed that she nearly died from AIDS.

In the video she shared, Tew said she doesn’t know when or how she contracted HIV which led to her current condition.

The 27-year-old model said she was surprised when her doctor told her the virus had to have been in her system for at least eight to ten years.

The doctor predicts she must have contracted HIV/AIDS when she was a teenager, between the ages of 17 and 19, according to his assessment.

The entertainer who has not confirmed having any intimate relationships with any celebrities she has been linked to, said she only got tested when the symptoms became visible.

She added that while she’s still not sure when she contracted HIV, she has called her sexual partners to let them know of her status. Gena says everyone she’s called has been very supportive, checking in on her and making sure she’s doing OK. She says so far, no one else has tested positive.

She also revealed that she was raped several times when she was homeless and could have contracted the virus from when she was living on the streets of New York City.

The 27-year-old TikToker also said that she previously received free tattoos, with the blood-borne illness known for being spread through needles.

In one of the videos she shared, she revealed that her weight dropped drastically, making her lose the ability to walk. She’s blinded in one eye and she had to undergo physical therapy just to get her body back into shape.

Watch the videos below