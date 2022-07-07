Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has responded to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who on Wednesday asked the commission to use both manual and electronic registers during the August 9th election.

Speaking in Kiambu County, Raila issued a new ultimatum to IEBC, saying there will be no elections unless the manual register is used.

Odinga said failure to use a manual register along with the electronic register will be a recipe for vote fraud while accusing his main competitor Deputy President William Ruto of hatching a plot to rig elections.

But in response on Thursday, IEBC through Commissioner Abdi Guliye, said that there is no need for a manual register since that register will not come from the moon.

“The manual register will still come from the electronic register which will be printed out as Azimio wants, hence the register will just be the same as the one which is in the electronic one.

“Therefore a voter cannot be identified in the manual register and at the same time his or her name lacks in the electronic register,”’ Guliye stated

“Therefore the commission will be using the electronic register and in the event, a voter is not identified through fingerprints, he will then be identified by inserting his name and national identification card into the KIEMS kit,” Guliye added

The Kenyan DAILY POST.