Monday, July 18, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has revoked the clearance of former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko to vie for the Mombasa Governor seat.

This follows a Supreme Court verdict that upheld Sonko’s impeachment from office.

“In adherence to the Supreme Court judgment you are therefore disqualified from holding any public office and thus disqualified from contesting and being elected as the governor of Mombasa or any other county. Your candidature is invalidated and your certificate revoked,” reads the letter.

On Friday, the Supreme Court upheld the Court of Appeal and High Court decision affirming the former Nairobi Governor’s impeachment.

The decision made by Supreme Court dealt Sonko a blow as this means he is not eligible to vie for any elective sear for the rest of his life or be appointed into public office.

Two days before, Sonko had been cleared to vie for the Mombasa Governor seat after being invited by the electoral agency.

This is after a High Court ordered that the governor be cleared pending the hearing of the appeal case at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

However, Sonko has since moved to the East African Court to challenge the Supreme Court ruling.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.