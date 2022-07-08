Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 8, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Prof Abdi Guliye, has caused a commotion after describing Kenyan politicians as dimwits – based on their low levels of intelligence.

Speaking during a press conference by the IEBC, Guliye asked Kenyans to desist from glorifying those seeking elective office because most of them do not deserve the glory.

According to Guliye, the majority of politicians have low IQ levels, based on his review of the academic certificates submitted by the very politicians for clearance.

He noted that the politicians who have low IQ levels are the ones making endless demands and loud noises.

“We live in a country where elections are a do or die and that is where the problem is. We have glorified politicians to the extent that everybody wants to become a politician.”

“When we clear the candidates they are at the bottom ladder of their IQ levels if you look at their certificates,” he stated.

Further, he stated that leadership positions had been opened to people without requisite qualifications, citing controversial degree requirements for Members of Parliament.

He claimed that the removal of degree requirements was a deliberate attempt to have most of them seek elective office.

Guliye added that the low IQ of the politicians had made elections in the country emotive.

“If you go to the universities, I bet most of them have passes or lower second class honours and in the very nature of those are usually the noise makers and so they hype the emotions of people so that they win an election,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.