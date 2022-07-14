Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has termed Deputy President William Ruto a liar over a statement he made last month.

Last month, Ruto claimed that 1 million voters from his strongholds had been removed and others transferred.

But speaking in an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday, Chebukati dismissed Ruto’s claims and warned Kenyans to be wary of politicians who are spreading lies about the commission.

Chebukati further said the information by Ruto that 1 million voters were transferred was incorrect and said it was only 5000 voters who had illegally been transferred.

“The information given by second in command that 1M voters were transferred from one region to another is untrue; the transfer was just 5,000 votes,” Chebukati stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST