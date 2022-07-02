Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 02 July 2022 – A terrible crash occurred last Saturday on Nairobi Expressway after a vehicle rammed into several cars that were being cleared at the Mlolongo exit.

A middle-aged man identified as James Njenga was the driver of the ill-fated vehicle.

He was reportedly driving while drunk when the accident occurred.

Unfortunately, he died on the spot.

James was a Government valuer based in Marsabit.

He graduated from the University of Nairobi (UoN) with a degree in Real Estate Management in 2018 and secured a good job in the Government.

He was laid to rest yesterday.

May his soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.