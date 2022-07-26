Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 July 2022 –The flashy Brooklyn bishop who flaunts his expensive possessions has defended his flamboyant lifestyle after he was robbed in the middle of service.

Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead was on the pulpit preaching when some men barged into his church and took his jewelry as well as his wife’s in a $1 million jewelry heist

Miller-Whitehead is known for flaunting his Gucci suits, diamond-encrusted chains and luxury vehicles, and this made people blame him after the robbery.

He has now said it is not his fault he was targeted.

Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead, who previously did five years in prison for identity fraud and grand larceny, insisted on Instagram that his public displays of wealth didn’t lead to Sunday’s gunpoint robbery during his live-streamed service in Canarsie.

The 44-year-old clergyman said: “It’s not about me being flashy. It’s about me purchasing what I want to purchase. It’s my prerogative to purchase what I want to purchase.”

The bishop said he can’t be blamed for standing out in the community, given his status.

He added: “Sometimes when you’re a known bishop, it’s a gift and a curse. You become the talk of the town.”

At the time of the robbery, Miller-Whitehead and his wife were wearing more than $1 million in jewels and gold.

The thieves made away with items totaling $1,060,000: $75,000 Rolex watch, $75,000 Cavalier watch, $25,000 Episcopal ruby and diamond ring, $25,000 Episcopal diamond ring, $25,000 pair of earrings, $20,000 diamond and emerald cross, $20,000 Episcopal ring, $20,000 Episcopal cross and a $10,000 Episcopal gold cross.