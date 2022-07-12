Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 12 July 2022 – Martin Kamotho, better known as Githeri man, has revealed that he won’t vote in the forthcoming August 9th general election and put it clear that he doesn’t support the two popular political outfits- Azimio and Kenya Kwanza.

Githeri man came into the limelight in the 2017 general election after he was captured on camera eating githeri while lining up to vote.

He was a Jubilee diehard back then.

His fortunes changed overnight after the video went viral.

He was even awarded Head of State Commendation (HSC).

Githeri man wasted his fortunes and now spends most of his time in dingy drinking joints.

Below is a video of him declaring that he won’t vote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.