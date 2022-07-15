Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 15, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s anger issues are becoming more of a liability to his presidential bid than it is an asset.

This is after Raila Odinga and his Azimio camp seem to be capitalizing on his short temper, after he admitted to wanting to slap President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017, to warn Kenyans against electing him as their president.

Speaking in Machakos yesterday, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka claimed he witnessed Ruto beat up the late former Eldoret North MP Reuben Chesire.

Kalonzo, while explaining why Kenyans should not vote for Ruto, claimed the second in command is ill-tempered.

He warned Kenyans that they will be victims if they make the mistake of electing Ruto president.

“Some people claim President Uhuru Kenyatta is bitter. I want to tell you, I know Uhuru and I know Ruto. They are my younger brothers.”

“Lakini Ruto hasira ako nayo ni ya ajabu. I want my brother Ruto to deny beating up late former Eldoret North MP Reuben Chesire at State House in Eldoret. Moi loved peace, I remember that incident. If Ruto becomes President, he will beat you up,” Kalonzo stated.

“So, it’s a fact that Uhuru can’t beat someone and that’s why he said his deputy was bitter,” Kalonzo said.

This comes as even as the DP has defended his public display of anger, saying he is angry because the country is headed in the wrong direction.

