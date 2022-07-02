Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 2, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has said he will prosecute his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, over state capture when elected as President in August.

The duo, who no longer see eye to eye, have in the recent past traded barbs after Uhuru endorsed Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga as his preferred successor.

Speaking while unveiling his manifesto on Thursday, Ruto stated that if Kenya Kwanza Alliance captures power, they will form an inquiry into alleged state capture by Uhuru and his allies.

…Within 30 days, we shall establish a quasi-judicial public inquiry to look at the extent of cronyism and state capture in the nation and make recommendations,” Ruto said.

Ruto also said he would establish a tribunal to investigate enforced disappearances and violations of human rights.

This means he could be after the president with whom, they have ruled together for 10 years even though he was sidelined during their second term.

The Kenyan DAILY POST