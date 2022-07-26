Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has disclosed that he will not vote for Azimio–One Kenya Alliance presidential aspirant Raila Odinga in August.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Ahmednasir, who is known in legal circles as Grand Mullah, said he has never voted for Raila Odinga since 1997 and he will also not vote for him in 2022.

“I refused to vote for Hon Raila in 1997, 2007, and 2017. I REFUSE to vote for him in 2022. I am objectively consistent and persistent in my rejection,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The lawyer is on record saying he will support Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate and Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua during the August 9th poll.

Ahmednasir says Gachagua and Ruto have what it takes to rescue the country‘s economy, which is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and uplift the lives of Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.